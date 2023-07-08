Man arrested after window smashed in Ballymena

A man has been arrested after a window was smashed in Co Antrim.

Police in Ballymena were called to a report of criminal damage in the early hours of Saturday morning.

It was reported at around 1.20am that a window was smashed at a house in the Larne Street area.

Officers attended and a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage. He remains in custody at this time.

The PSNI said enquiries are ongoing.

Police appealed to anyone with information in relation to the incident to contact 101 quoting reference number 156 of 08/07/23.