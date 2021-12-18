Man arrested after woman (30) found murdered in north Belfast

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 18/12/2021 Police at the scene as Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in north Belfast. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman in north Belfast.

Detective Chief Inspector Darren McCartney said: “The body of a 30-year-old woman was discovered in a property in Harcourt Drive this morning (Saturday, December 18).

"A post-mortem examination will take place in due course but I am treating her death as murder at this time.

“A 30-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

“I am appealing for anyone who was in the area of Harcourt Drive and who witnessed anything or anyone with any information that can assist my investigation contact Detectives on 101 quoting reference 790 18/12/21. Alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Local MLA for the area Nichola Mallon said the “community is deeply shocked to learn of the suspected murder of a woman in Harcourt Drive.

"This news is disturbing and I would urge anyone with any information to pass it to the police.

“My thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this extremely distressing time as they cope with the worst news any of us can imagine,” the SDLP deputy leader added.

There are no further details at this time.