Man arrested after woman seriously injured in Newry stabbing

A 38-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was stabbed a number of times at a house in Newry on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred at a house in the Liska Manor area at around 5.30pm.

Police and paramedics attended the scene and the woman was taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries which have been described as "serious".

A search was conducted in the area and the man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

He is currently in police custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

Local SDLP MLA Justin McNulty said the woman involved was a young mother and she had been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital for treatment.

"God love the children and I pray that the young woman recovers," he wrote on social media.

"There is a really great close knit community all around Liska and everyone will be shocked by this news."

Police appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

"Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police in Newry on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1298 07/11/20, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."