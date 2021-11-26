Man arrested and £150,000 suspected cannabis recovered in search linked to east Belfast UVF

Police have arrested a man in his 30s and seized suspected cannabis worth an estimated £150,000 following a property search in east Belfast on Friday evening.

Police said officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force carried out the search of the propety as part of an investigation into suspected drugs criminality linked to the east Belfast UVF.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of class B controlled drugs and possession of class B controlled drugs with intent to supply and remains in custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Maguire from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force said: “The significant seizures of harmful class A and B controlled drugs in East Belfast this week show our commitment to tackling drugs supply, a serious community and health issue which the public have asked us to focus on.

“Paramilitary organisations who bring drugs into our communities don’t care about the inevitable pain and heartache they cause.

“Whilst they claim to protect the communities they coercively control, in reality they are criminals whose only concern is financial gain, with no thought for the lives that get destroyed along the way.

“With the continued help and support of the public, we are committed to removing drugs from our streets and putting those responsible before the courts.

“I would appeal to anyone with information, or concerns, about the use or supply of illegal drugs or paramilitary crime in their area to contact us on 101. Information can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

“If you think you might have a problem with alcohol and/ or drugs and would like to get help please visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info for information on support services near you.”