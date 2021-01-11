Man arrested and another taken to hospital as lorry sheds load of portable building in Armagh

A lorry has shed its load in Armagh. Picture: Justin McNulty

One man has been arrested after an incident near The Mall in Armagh city centre where a lorry shed its load of a portable building on Monday afternoon.

A man, who was the passenger in a vehicle involved, has been taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by ambulance after the crash on Russell Street, which happened shortly after midday.

The ambulance services despatched two emergency crews to the scene as well as the charity air ambulance. Fire crews were also called after the incident.

SDLP MLA Justin McNulty thanked the emergency services for their efforts.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Police remain at the scene of the crash and The Mall is closed off as police deal with the collision.

Drivers are advised to find an alternative route for their journey.