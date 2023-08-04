Man arrested and dog seized following attack in Derry

PSNI at the scene of a dog attack in the Clon Elagh area of Derry on Friday afternoon.

A dog has been seized by police following an attack in Londonderry which has resulted in a man being arrested.

The incident happened in the Clon Elagh area of the city shortly after 3pm on Friday.

The circumstances of the attack are unclear.

But a number of police cars were dispatched to the scene where local residents, including children, were gathered.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that the dog has been taken off the streets.

"A male has also been arrested and is currently in custody assisting police with their enquiries,” they added.

"The dog warden has been notified.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information, has been asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1035 of 04/08/23.