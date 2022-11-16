Man arrested and drugs and cash seized following Co Down house search by police

A man in his 30s has been arrested and items seized including suspected drugs and counterfeit currency following a property search by police in Bangor.

The operation took place on Tuesday under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

PSNI Inspector David McClements said: “A number of items, including suspected Class A drugs, cash, and counterfeit currency, were located and taken away for further examination.

“One man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of offences including possession of Class A with intent, possession of criminal property, possession of counterfeit currency, and theft.

“He was released on police bail to return for further questioning at a later date.

“Enquiries are continuing.”