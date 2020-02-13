Man arrested and drugs seized after search of Belfast houses

Police carried out searches of eight houses on Thursday

A 34-year-old man has been arrested and eight house have been searched in the Shankill area in an operation targeting the West Belfast UDA on Thursday.

Police also seized Class A and B drugs and money during the searches carried out by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force.

Detective Inspector O’Neill said: "A 34 year old man was also arrested on suspicion of breach of a terrorism notification order and drugs offences. He is currently in custody at Musgrave Police Station where he is being interviewed by police.

"Today’s seizure is another step in our ongoing commitment to preventing dangerous drugs from ending up in local communities and also frustrating the criminal activities of paramilitaries living within them.

"I would encourage anyone with information about the supply of illegal drugs or information about paramilitary organised crime to get in touch with police on 101."