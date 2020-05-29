Man arrested and knives found during early-morning Newcastle raid

An armed police unit arrested a man and seized two bladed weapons in a dramatic raid at a Co Down property yesterday.

Onlookers enjoying the idyllic serenity of the seaside resort of Newcastle were stunned when the PSNI suddenly sprang into action.

A police source said that the incident was not terrorist-related or a domestic incident.

One local who was out for a morning cycle said the police sealed off part of the Central Promenade adjacent to St John's church at around 8am.

They said that specialist Armed Response Unit officers arrived in two cars with blue lights flashing around 8.45am and that the incident was resolved by 9am.

The witness said: "They shouted, 'armed police, open the door' and heavily armed officers formed up outside the front door, others went round the back.

"About 10 minutes later, the door was opened and a man brought out in handcuffs and put in a marked police car.

"The whole thing was over very quickly."

A PSNI spokesman said: "Officers attended and arrested a 39-year-old man at a flat in the area on suspicion of possession of a blade or point in a public place and common assault. Two knives were also recovered from the scene. The man is in police custody assisting with enquiries."