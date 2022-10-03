Man arrested and suspected Class A drugs seized during raids targeting East Belfast UVF

A 52-year-old man has been arrested during searches forming part of an investigation into suspected drugs criminality linked to East Belfast UVF.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) also seized suspected Class A drugs, cash and drugs supply paraphernalia on Monday.

The suspect was detained on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class A drug and possession of criminal property.

He remains in custody and is being quizzed by police.

Read more Co Tyrone woman who defrauded her employers out of £1.9m and faked having cancer to fund lavish lifestyle loses bid to appeal prison sentence

PSNI Detective Sergeant Thompson said: “The PCTF continues to seize and remove dangerous and harmful drugs from the streets whilst also disrupting paramilitary finance streams linked to the sale of these drugs.

“I would ask anyone with information about the supply of illegal drugs to contact us on 101 and assist us in our efforts to make this country a safer place for all.

“Information can also be provided, anonymously, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”