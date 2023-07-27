Man arrested and tobacco seized in drugs probe

A large quantity of tobacco was seized by the PSNI following search of a property in the Newry area (handout/PA)

Detectives investigating criminality linked to drug importation have arrested a man in Newry and seized a large quantity of tobacco.

PSNI detectives in partnership with UK counterparts conducted a number of searches in England and Northern Ireland on Thursday.

The raids were part of an ongoing investigation and followed a search of a van in the Belfast Harbour area in December 2022.

At that stage, a large quantity of suspected Class B drugs were seized and a 33-year-old man was arrested and subsequently charged with drug-related offences.

Detective Superintendent Richard Thornton said the man arrested by the PSNI on Thursday came following a search of a property in Newry.

Suspected Class B drugs were seized in December 2022 following a search of a van in the Belfast Harbour area (handout/PSNI)

“During today’s operation, a large quantity of tobacco was seized from a house in the Newry area and a 39-year-old man was arrested,” he said.“A 33-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man were also arrested in the North East of England.

“All three remain in police custody at this time.

“A referral to His Majesty’s Revenue & Customs will be made regarding the seized tobacco.

“This collaboration with our partner agencies demonstrates our ongoing commitment to tackling organised crime and the criminality linked to drug importation, supply and use that often results in drug debts, drug addiction and drug-related deaths within our communities.”

Anyone with information about the illicit supply, possession or misuse of drugs has been urged to call police in confidence on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.