Man arrested and two hospitalised following aggravated burglary and stabbing in west Belfast

A 33-year-old man has been arrested following an aggravated burglary in west Belfast on Monday morning, after which two men were hospitalised for stab wounds.

Detective Sergeant McCartan from the PSNI said: "A 33-year-old man has been arrested following an aggravated burglary in the Clonavogie Gardens area of the city shortly after 3.35am. He remains in police custody at this time.

"Two men, both aged in their 30s, were taken to hospital for treatment to stab wounds, which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

"We are continuing to appeal for information following this incident and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, and in particular anyone who may have any dash cam or other footage, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 407 of 27/12/21.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/