Man arrested as Co Derry assault victim in hospital

The PSNI has appealed for information and witnesses after a man was assaulted in Queen Street, Magherafelt in the early hours of Monday 18th of July.

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and is currently in police custody.

The victim reportedly sustained a head injury and was later taken to hospital, where he remains.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At around 1.45am, officers received a report that a man had been assaulted in the Queen Street area of the town.

Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any dash cam or other kind of footage which could assist us, to contact 101 and quote reference number 141 18/07/22.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”