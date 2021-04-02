Man arrested as cocaine haul worth £1,200 seized in Belfast

PSNI seized suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £1,200

The PSNI have released images of a haul of suspected cocaine seized from a vehicle and property in Belfast.

Police said the drugs were recovered during what was described as a "proactive" search of a vehicle and property earlier on Friday. Police confirmed that a man has been arrested following the searches.

In a statement, the PSNI said: "Officers from Belfast District Support team have seized suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £1200 during a proactive search of a vehicle and property on Friday 2nd April.

"A quantity of cash and related drug paraphernalia was also seized. One male arrested."