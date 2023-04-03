Man arrested as part of New IRA investigation in Derry

A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into New IRA activity in Co Londonderry.

The 56-year-old man was arrested today (Monday) in the Ballyarnett area of Derry under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

A police spokesperson said he has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

"A number of items have been seized, which will be subject to further examination,” they added.

On Saturday and Sunday police carried out a searches as part of an investigation into the dissident republican group.

A large area in Coshowen, off the Foyle Road, was cordoned off with two bomb squad vehicles spotted at the scene.

ATO bomb disposal officers were also present during the counter terror search in the Letterkenny Road area of the city.

Police later confirmed nothing was found during the operation.