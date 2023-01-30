Man arrested at Belfast airport over Shankill Road bar attack

The scene of the incident at the Berlin Bar

The Paramilitary Crime Task Force have arrested a 60-year-old man in connection with an incident of criminal damage at a bar in the Shankill Road area of Belfast.

Around 20 men entered the Bar Berlin and smashed windows, televisions and damaged the interior of the premises on Friday evening.

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly said: “The man, who was arrested at Belfast City Airport on Sunday night, was arrested under the Terrorism Act and remains in custody at this time."

Police have asked that anyone with information on the incident contact them via 101.