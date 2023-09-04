Man arrested at Belfast International Airport and led from terminal in handcuffs
A man has been arrested in the check-in hall of Belfast International Airport.
It’s understood the suspect was detained at around 4pm following a disturbance at the travel hub.
Witnesses described seeing a man being taken out of the terminal in handcuffs by around six officers.
A Belfast International Airport spokesperson said: “Airport Police were called to the check-in hall after a male passenger became disruptive. He was subsequently arrested and investigations are ongoing.”