Man arrested at Heathrow Airport as part of New IRA investigation

The man was detained at Heathrow Airport on Saturday

A 62-year-old man has been arrested at Heathrow Airport by detectives investigating the New IRA.

The man was detained by detectives from the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit on Saturday morning as part of Operation Arbacia, an ongoing investigation into the activities of the organisation.

Assistant Chief Constable Barbara Gray said: “The man, who resides in Scotland and was arrested as part of Operation Arbacia, has been brought to Northern Ireland and is currently in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he is being questioned.

"There are now a total of 10 people arrested as part of Operation Arbacia. Two of them have been charged and appeared in court this morning.

“Following the arrest officers from Police Scotland searched a property in Edinburgh.”

It comes after two men were remanded in custody on Saturday charged with directing terrorism as part of Operation Arbacia.

The charges also include membership of an outlawed organisation and preparatory acts of terrorism.