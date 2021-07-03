Man arrested by police probing serious sexual assault against woman in east Belfast

A man has been arrested by police investigating a report of a sexual assault in east Belfast on Thursday night.

Police said the woman was approached by a man on Templemore Avenue at around 11.10pm, who then took her into Langtry Court, and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as being a white male of slim build, around 5’10” tall and had stubble on his face. He wore a black body warmer, black shorts, black trainers and a black baseball cap.

In a renewed appeal on Saturday afternoon, the PSNI said a man has been arrested in relation to the incident and has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police are continuing to appeal for the driver of a car to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “We would like to speak with the driver of a dark-coloured saloon car that was parked at the entrance to Langtry Court between 11.45pm and 11.50pm. We would like to make it clear that they are not a suspect and we believe they may have information that could help with our enquiries.

“Police continue to appeal to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area or who may have dash-cam footage taken at the time of the incident, to contact detectives in Strandtown on 101 quoting reference number 78 02/07/21.”

You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.