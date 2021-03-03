Man arrested during investigation into death of Armagh woman

Miss Simpson was a former pupil at City of Armagh High School

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a young woman last summer.

Katie Simpson (21) from the Middletown area in Co Armagh, died in hospital on August 9 last year.

It followed an incident at an address in Londonderry several days earlier.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "A 33-year-old man has been arrested by detectives investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman at Altnagelvin hospital on August 9 2020 following an incident at an address in Gortnessy Meadows on August 3.

"He remains in custody at present.

"There are no further details."

Miss Simpson was a former pupil at City of Armagh High School.

Tributes at the time described her as a "beautiful young lady".

A family death notice said at the time that she was "lovingly remembered by her sorrowing parents, sisters, brothers and all the family circle."

It described her as a "much loved daughter" a "dear sister", "a cherished granddaughter" and a "devoted aunt".