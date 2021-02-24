Man arrested during PSNI operation into suspected drugs criminality linked to INLA

A firearm, ammunition and a quantity of suspected drugs was seized by police in west Belfast on Tuesday evening.

Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task (PCTF) searched the property as part of an ongoing operation into suspected drugs criminality linked to the INLA.

During the search of the property, the officers seized a firearm, ammunition, a Taser, suspected cocaine, amphetamine and cannabis – alongside a quantity of cash.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug, possession of a class B drug and firearms offences and possessing criminal property. The male is currently in custody at this time.

Speaking after, PSNI Detective Inspector Hamilton said: “I am pleased to report the seizure of this firearm and ammunition to the people of west Belfast and indeed the wider community.

“We have removed the ability of these criminals to terrorise members of the community and our city is undoubtedly a safer place today as a result.

“Drugs cause untold harm in our communities and last night’s search is further evidence that PCTF are proactively pursuing drug criminals who prey on vulnerable members of our community.

“We will continue to listen to the public and act on the information they provide us, to target those criminals, involved in the sale and supply of illegal drugs at every opportunity.

“I would encourage members of the public with information regarding criminal activity to call 101, or you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .

“The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”