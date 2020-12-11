Man arrested following alleged gunpoint kidnapping in Belfast

A 36-year-old man has been arrested following an alleged kidnapping incident during which two men were ordered into a van at gunpoint in Belfast.

Police said they received a report at 8.05pm on Thursday that the two men were on Dunblane Avenue in the north of the city when the incident occurred.

The pair were ordered at gunpoint into a white Belingo van and driven to Black Mountain, where one of the men was reportedly assaulted. It was then reported that the van travelled to the Oldpark area.

On Friday night, police said they arrested a 36-year-old man in the Crumlin area on suspicion of kidnapping, aggravated burglary and firearms offences and he was taken into custody.