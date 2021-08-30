Man arrested following alleged sexual assault in north Belfast

PSNI have arrested a 39-year-old man following an alleged sexual assault in north Belfast on Saturday night.

Officers on patrol on Woodvale Road were notified that a woman had been victim to an assault just after 11.30pm.

The male arrested currently remains in police custody.

A police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting reference 2414 of 28/08/21.”