Man arrested following Ballymena arson attack

A house in Ballymena has been targeted in an arson attack on Saturday evening, police have confirmed.

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

Police said he remains in custody at this time.

No one is believed to have been injured in the attack which happened at a home in the Carnduff Drive area of the town.

A PSNI spokesperson appealed for anyone with information to get in contact with officers and said an investigation is underway.

"Detectives are investigating an arson attack on a property in the Carnduff Drive area of Ballymena last night, Saturday October 16,” the spokesperson said.

“A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. The man remains in custody at this time.

“Enquiries are ongoing and detectives would continue to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, and noticed any suspicious activity to contact them on the non-emergency 101 number, quoting reference number 1909 16/10/21.”