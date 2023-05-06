Man arrested following burglary at bank branch in Derry
The man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences
Aodhán Roberts
A man has been arrested following a report of a burglary at a commercial premises – understood to be a bank – in Londonderry on Saturday.
Sergeant McGurk said: "It was reported just before 3pm that a man had gained entry to the premises in the Newmarket Street area.
"A short time later, police arrested a man, aged in his thirties, on suspicion of a number of offences. He remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.
"Our investigation is at an early stage and anyone with information is asked to contact police.”