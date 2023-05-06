Man arrested following burglary at bank branch in Derry

The man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences

The boarded up bank branch at the centre of the burglary. Pic: Ethan Wright

A man has been arrested following a report of a burglary at a commercial premises – understood to be a bank – in Londonderry on Saturday.

Sergeant McGurk said: "It was reported just before 3pm that a man had gained entry to the premises in the Newmarket Street area.

"A short time later, police arrested a man, aged in his thirties, on suspicion of a number of offences. He remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

"Our investigation is at an early stage and anyone with information is asked to contact police.”