Man arrested following burglary in west Belfast

A man (30) was arrested at the scene of a burglary in west Belfast on Wednesday evening.

Police were called to the home in Whiterock Parade at 11.30pm.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Róisín Brown said: “We received a report at 11.30pm on Wednesday June 13th that a man had broken into the property.

“Officers quickly arrived at the scene where they detained and arrested one male on suspicion of burglary. He remains in custody at this time.

“Burglary is a very personal crime. Everyone should feel that their home is a safe place.”