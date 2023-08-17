Man arrested following discovery of suspected Class A drugs in Belfast

A man has been arrested following the discovery of a substantial amount of suspected Class A drugs in Belfast today (Thursday).

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Auto Crime Team in Belfast stopped a car on the Oldpark Road, north Belfast earlier today and found a large quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs.

A 35-year-old man was arrested. Follow-up searches were conducted at addresses in north Belfast and Glengormley, with a further substantial amount of suspected Class A and mixing agent recovered. A large sum of cash and deal bags were also found.

Detectives from the Police Service's Organised Crime Unit in Belfast are currently interviewing the man at Musgrave Police Station.

Detective Inspector Kelly said: "The Police Service under Operation Dealbreaker is actively committed to removing drugs from our streets and arresting those dealing dangerous drugs in our community. Too many times, drugs such as these have led to death and destruction amongst families dealing with addiction issues.”

The police have asked that anyone with information about suspected drug dealing contact them via 101.