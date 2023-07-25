Man arrested following Londonderry burglary incidents

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on Tuesday morning in connection with burglary incidents in Co Londonderry.

The man was arrested in the Drumahoe area on suspicion of a number of offences including burglary, robbery and possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The arrest is in connection to a report of a burglary at a property in the Dernaflaw Cottages area of Dungiven on Monday, April 24 and a robbery at a bookmakers in the Church Brae area of Derry/Londonderry on Thursday, May 25.

Police said the man remains in custody and is assisting detectives.

“Our investigation remains ongoing into both of these reports and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101,” a spokesperson added.