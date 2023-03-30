Man arrested following ‘serious assault’ in south Belfast

A man has been arrested following a serious assault in the Castle Place area of south Belfast.

Police received a report shortly after 2am on Thursday morning, March 30, that two men had been assaulted in the area.

One man, aged in his 20s, sustained an injury to his eye and another man, aged in his 30s, had suffered a suspected head injury.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries and remains in a serious condition at this time.

A 36-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences. He remains in custody at this time, assisting detectives with enquiries.

Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, including dash-cam or other footage that could help our investigation, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 117 of 30/03/23.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/