Man arrested for attempted child abduction in Londonderry

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted child abduction in Londonderry.

Police received a report of a man acting suspiciously towards children at The Old Fort in Strathfoyle at around 4.35pm on Friday.

A number of residents kept the man at the scene until officers arrived a short time later.

He was then taken to hospital for treatment to cuts and bruises and has now been arrested on suspicion of attempted child abduction and is in police custody.

Alliance councillor Rachael Ferguson said the community was shocked by the incident.

“This is a village where families have lived for many generations, with everyone knowing everyone else, and where the local community groups work hard to ensure it is a safe village for all," the Faughan councillor said.

"Therefore this has come as a massive shock and left everyone here feeling angry.

“As a mother of young children who play locally as well, I can’t even begin to imagine the fear parents in Strathfoyle are feeling tonight.

“I am glad police arrested the suspect but I urge anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious or who has any other information on this incident to give it to PSNI immediately.”

Police have appealed to anyone with any information to contact them at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 1382 04/10/19.