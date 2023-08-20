Man arrested for attempted murder after Co Down stabbing

Police are investigating the stabbing in Co Down.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in Co Down.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning in Ardglass.

One male, aged in his 20s, was stabbed multiple times.

His injuries are not life-threatening.

Detective Inspector Ryan said: “We received a report at around 2.40am that a man in his 20s had been stabbed in the Tullyronan area.

“It is believed that two men were involved in a verbal altercation inside a licensed premises in the town earlier in the evening.

“The men are believed to have left the premises and during a fight involving the two men, one of the men aged in his 20s received a number of stab wounds to his body.

“The man was taken to hospital for his injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

“A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody at this time.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the altercations or who have any information, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 259 20/08/23.

“A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport . Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”