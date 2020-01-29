Man arrested for attempted murder after serious assault in Derry in December

A man has been arrested for attempted murder (PA)

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for attempted murder following a serious assault in Londonderry in December that left a man in critical condition in hospital.

The incident happened in the Cornshell Fields area of the city during the early hours of Monday December 3.

Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell said: “The man was arrested in Derry today on suspicion of a number of offences including attempted murder, wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

"He is currently in custody assisting us with our enquiries."

The assault is believed to have involved four men, who left the scene in a grey coloured Volkswagon Golf.

Police are still attempting to identify all those involved.

Anyone who saw the vehicle in the area or has any information about the assault should contact detectives in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 107 02/12/19.