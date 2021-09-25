Man arrested for ‘attempted murder’ in Portrush after incident involving multiple people

A man and a woman were taken to hospital for treatment for injuries

Police have arrested a man on “suspicion of attempted murder” after an “altercation involving a number of people” in Portrush on Friday.

Officers said they “received a report of an incident” in the Glenarm Avenue area of the town around 4.15pm on September 24.

“Two men, one aged in his 30s and one aged in his 20s, and a woman aged in her 30s, were arrested on suspicion of offences including disorderly behaviour and grievous bodily harm with intent,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

“Officers attended the scene together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“A man and a woman were taken to hospital for treatment for injuries following the incident.”