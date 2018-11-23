Man arrested for attempted murder of Derry police officer

PSNI and Army experts at the scene of the murder bid in Londonderry - February 2017

A 46-year-old man has been arrested for the attempted murder of a police officer in Londonderry in February 2017.

He was arrested under the Terrorism Act by detectives on Friday.

The man was arrested in the cityside area of Derry on suspicion of dissident republican activity including the attempted murder of an off-duty police officer in the city on February 22 2017.

A viable Under Vehicle Improvised Explosive Device (UVIED) was discovered at the home of an officer in the Ardanlee area.

He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

