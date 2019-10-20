Man arrested for GBH after incident between two soldiers at Co Antrim barracks

A man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon following at incident between two soldiers at an Army Barracks in Lisburn.

The incident happened at Thiepval Barracks on Sunday.

The barracks is the home of the 38th Irish brigade.

The PSNI said a man aged in his 20s received hospital treatment for injuries to his arm during the incident.

A 22-year-old man remains in police custody.

An Army spokesperson told the BBC: "We are aware of an incident between two soldiers within Thiepval Barracks.

"It would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage".