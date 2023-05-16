Man arrested for suspected drug possession after searches linked to UVF activity

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drug possession after searches in Dundonald.

Two properties were searched on Tuesday by officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) as part of an investigation into suspected criminality linked to the east Belfast UVF.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A and C controlled drugs, suspicion of possession of class A and C controlled drugs with intent to supply, and suspicion of possessing criminal property.

“He remains in custody at this time, assisting officers with their inquiries.

“As a result of the searches, a number of items including cash, suspected cocaine, a large quantity of suspected tramadol tablets and suspected drug documentation were seized and have been taken away for further forensic examination.

“Our inquiries remain ongoing following this morning’s arrest and seizure. This is a demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle all types of criminality linked to paramilitaries, in an ongoing effort to rid our communities of the harm these groups cause and of their coercive control.

“We would like to thank the local community for their continued support and will continue to act on the information you provide us.

“I would encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101.”