Man arrested in Armagh following seizure of £150k worth of cannabis and cash

Police have arrested a man and seized a quantity of suspected Class B drugs following searches in Co Armagh.

The PSNI said that following searches of two properties in the Bessbrook area officers have arrested a man in his 40s and seized approximately £50,000 worth of suspected herbal cannabis and £100,000 in cash.

Chief Inspector Adam Corner said: "A number of other high value items were also seized, including watches and a vehicle.

"The man remains in Police custody at this time."

Cash seized by the PSNI.

Chief Inspector Corner continued: "Police remain committed to tackling the scourge of drug supply and misuse in South Armagh.

"The proceeds of the sale of drugs can often have devastating impact on communities and fund organised crime.

"This significant find would not have been possible today without the assistance of the general public.

"If you have any further information please contact Police on 101 and quote serial 535 01/05/2022.”