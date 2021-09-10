Man arrested in Belfast for attempted murder
Detectives in Belfast have arrested a 52-year-old man with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.
Following normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
