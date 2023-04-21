Man arrested in Belfast over hoax calls

The 46-year-old was arrested following the search of a house in the Dunmurry area (PA) — © Niall Carson

A man has been arrested in Belfast in an investigation into hoax calls.

The 46-year-old was arrested following the search of a house in the Dunmurry area on Friday.

He has since been released on police bail to allow for further inquiries.

A police spokesperson said he was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences as part of an ongoing investigation into a number of hoax calls, including a report of an explosive device being left in Poleglass in March.

“A number of items were taken away during the search for further examination,” they said.

“The investigation continues and anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 788 of 13/03/23.”