Man arrested in Co Antrim following seizure of suspected Class A, B and C drugs

A man in Co Antrim has been arrested after police seized quantities of suspected Class A, B and C controlled drugs following a search of a property on Saturday.

The man in his 30s was arrested in Ballycastle on suspicion of drugs offences and was later released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries.

The PSNI’s Sergeant McCann said: "Two women were dealt with at the scene for drugs offences by way of a community resolution notice and an immediate caution.

"Information from the public is key in our continued efforts to tackle the scourge of drugs in our community. These seizures and arrest can serve to reassure the public that we will take their concerns seriously as we work to stop those involved in such illegal activities.

"I am making a direct appeal to anyone with information about the illicit supply, possession or misuse of drugs to please call police in confidence on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”