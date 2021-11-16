Man arrested in connection to death threat against Robin Swann to appear in court on charges

The man is facing offences such as harassment, making threats to kill and improper use of electronic communications

A man arrested in connection to a death threat directed at the Health Minister Robin Swann is to appear in court on Wednesday.

The man, aged in his 40s, faces offences including harassment, making threats to kill and improper use of electronic communications.

He will appear at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning.

A statement from the PSNI on Tuesday said the charges had been made “following a report to police from the from Health Minister Robin Swann”.

Earlier on Tuesday Mr Swann called for a phased introduction of mandatory Covid passports with his proposals set to be discussed at the Executive on Wednesday.

In September Mr Swann had to review his security arrangements following a previous threat made to him.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.