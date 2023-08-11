Man arrested in connection with attacks on Polish chef’s house in Co Antrim

A 31-year-old man has been arrested.

Police in Newtownabbey have arrested a 31-year-old man following two linked reports of criminal damage to a house in the Rathfern Way area of Newtownabbey within the last six months.

It is understood the arrest is linked to attacks on the home of a Polish chef in the Cloughfern area of Newtownabbey that date back as far as February 2023.

CCTV: Masked men smash up Co Antrim home

Chief Inspector Gray said: “The man was arrested for criminal damage and intimidation following a search of a property last night.

“The search was in connection with damage caused to a property on two separate occasions.

"One which occurred on February 17 and the most recent report being made to police on Wednesday, August 2. Both incidents are being treated as hate crimes.

“A number of items were seized as part of the search and the man has since been released on police bail to return at a later date for further questioning.

“At this time our enquiries are ongoing and we continue to appeal for information that can assist with our investigation. I also want to reassure the community that we take all reports of hate crime very seriously.

“Contact police on the non-emergency number 101 and quote 1797 02/08/23.

"You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.

“If you or someone you know has been the victim of a hate crime, please make a report to us and don’t suffer in silence."

The victim’s partner was in the house alone last Wednesday evening while two men, each wearing black balaclavas, approached the house carrying hammers and mallets around 8.30pm.

The front living room window was smashed, the front door window and car windows shattered.