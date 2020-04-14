Man arrested in connection with Fermanagh murder of teenager John Paul McDonagh

John Paul McDonagh, the teen who died after a street altercation in Enniskillen

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of John Paul McDonagh in Fermanagh.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including murder, and he remains in custody.

Mr McDonagh (18) died of his injuries in hospital on Monday after he and another man were stabbed at Coolcullen Meadows in Enniskillen on Saturday night.

The teenager lost his leg following the stabbing, which followed a public dispute understood to involve members of the travelling community.