Man arrested in connection with hoax bomb attack on Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney

A 41-year-old man who was arrested in connection with a security alert which forced to Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney to evacuate a peace building event has been released following questioning.

Terrorism Investigation Unit detectives, investigating a hijacking and security alert in north Belfast on March 25 searched a residential property in north Belfast on April 13.

Detectives subsequently arrested the man who has now been released.

On March 25, Mr Coveney had to leave an event organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation in north Belfast.

The Houben Centre, on the Crumlin Road, was evacuated and a funeral service at nearby Holy Cross church was disrupted.

Police said the driver of a van was threatened by two gunmen and forced to drive a device, which he believed to be a live bomb, to the church.

The attempted attack on Mr Coveney was a hoax, possibly carried out by the loyalist paramilitary group, the UVF, according to the PSNI.

The PSNI investigation continues.