Man arrested in connection with Mark Hall murder released on bail by police

A man arrested by police on Thursday evening on suspicion of the murder of west Belfast man Mark Hall has been released by police on bail pending further enquiries.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A 37-year-old man arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Mark Hall in Rodney Drive, West Belfast, on Saturday 18/12/21, has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

"The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact detectives on 101.”

Mr Hall was shot through a window of his home in front of his family by two gunmen, police have said.

A shot was also fired at the sister of victim Mark Hall, passing through a handbag and narrowly missing her as she stood in the street outside.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of Mr Hall, who was known to police.