Man arrested in connection with Muckamore Abbey Hospital investigation bailed

A 30-year-old man arrested in connection with abuse allegations at Muckamore Abbey Hospital has been bailed pending further investigation.

Detectives from the PSNI's Public Protection Branch investigating allegations of ill-treatment of patients at the Co Antrim hospital made the arrest in the Antrim area on Thursday.

The arrest came less than two weeks after health officials revealed that patient numbers at the hospital have "significantly reduced" following the allegations of physical and mental abuse of the patients.

The PSNI has been investigating thousands of reported incidents that are alleged to have taken place at the hospital, which treats people with severe learning disabilities and mental health needs.

Twenty staff, mainly nurses, have been suspended at Muckamore since 2017.

The author of a review into the Antrim hospital, Dr Margaret Flynn, found a series of "catastrophic failings".