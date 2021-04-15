Man arrested in connection with murder of Danny McClean released

A 56-year-old man who was arrested on Wednesday as part of the investigation into the murder of Danny McClean has been released following questioning.

The man was arrested in north Belfast on Wednesday under the Terrorism Act.

In a statement on Thursday, the PSNI said: "A 56-year-old man arrested in north Belfast under the Terrorism Act, in connection with the murder of Danny McClean, has been released following questioning. The investigation continues."

Read more PSNI officers investigating north Belfast shooting arrest 56-year-old man

54-year-old Danny McClean was shot a number of times at point blank range while sitting in a parked car in the driveway of a guesthouse on the Cliftonville Road in February this year.

The shooting on 2 February was reported to police shortly after 8pm that evening. McClean was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men aged 46 and 39 had previously been arrested by detectives investigating the murder.

Mr McClean had links to the dissident republican group ONH (Oglaigh na hEireann) and previously served in the British Army. McClean, who was on bail facing arms charges, was expelled from the gang two years ago amid allegations he was an informant.