Man arrested in connection with poppy wreath ‘hate crime’ in Co Down released on bail

A 22-year-old man has been released on bail after he was arrested in connection with poppy wreaths being destroyed in Co Down.

The incident provoked outrage last Saturday when images of the desecrated poppies at the Lower Square memorial in Kilkeel were shared online.

Detectives investigating recent hate crimes in the area detained a man on suspicion of a number of offences including criminal damage, theft and indecent behaviour.

He has since been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries

PSNI sergeant Kenny Gracey said: “We are continuing with our investigation into these matters but I would like to appeal to anyone who was in the Lower Square area of Kilkeel last Saturday and who witnessed a man acting suspiciously and damaging wreaths to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 597 23/10/22.”

DUP MLA Diane Forsythe alerted the police after poppies were thrown into a nearby river and previously insisted unionist communities “will not be bullied or intimidated”.

She condemned “the vile behaviour of hate fuelled Individuals” who “shredded” the wreaths before throwing them around.

“More and more the evidence of no respect for unionists in this ‘New Ireland’ builds,” Ms Forsythe added.

“Unionist representatives face a tough time but we stand strong for our communities and will not be bullied or intimidated.

“There is CCTV in the Lower Square and the incident has been reported to the police. Those involved will be held to the full force of the law and names and faces made known.”