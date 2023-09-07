Man arrested in connection with travel fraud probe on north coast

A man has been arrested as part of a probe into travel fraud on the north coast.

The suspect was detained by police investigating alleged fraud in relation to travel arrangements on Wednesday.

The man was arrested in the Causeway Coast and Glens area and has since been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

It follows two reports of alleged fraud on August 16 and September 4 this year relating to travel arrangements made by two separate groups for trips away.

Detectives have appealed for anyone who thinks they may have been affected to get in touch with police on 101.