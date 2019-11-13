Man arrested in Derry over extreme pornographic image

A man was arrested in Londonderry on Wednesday on suspicion of possession of an extreme pornographic image.

He was arrested after detectives from the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit carried out searches under the Criminal Justice and Immigration Act 2008 in the Creggan area.

A number of items were seized for further examination and the 49-year-old man was arrested.

He has been taken to Strabane PSNI station and is being questioned by detectives.